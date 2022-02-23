Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain stood by her during a difficult phase: ‘No one has loved me like he has…’

Actor Ankita Lokhande revealed that she has understood a new definition of love after meeting her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple will feature on the new reality show Smart Jodi, to put their chemistry to test.

In a new promo, Ankita said that she was going through a difficult phase, and how Vicky came through for her. “I was going through a very bad phase. Every girl needs a partner who stands by them in their most difficult times, and when Vicky proved he was there for me throughout. I used to have different ideas of love that it should be a certain way, but thanks to Vicky, I’ve understood a new definition of love. No one has loved me like the way he has.”

Ankita had earlier shared a clip from the show with the caption, ““Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvickToh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut”.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December, last year. In an interview to Indian Express last month, Ankita called it ‘amazing’ to be married to her best friend. “We have been friends for a very long time. We just got married and are still getting into our ‘husband and wife’ roles. I think it will take time for us to understand how well this car drives ahead,” she shared.