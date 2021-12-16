scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Ankita Lokhande says fondness for dancing brought her closer to husband Vicky Jain, see new photos

Ankita Lokhande has been sharing photos from her wedding functions on social media. She recently posted pictures from her sangeet ceremony, which also featured Kangana Ranaut.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 8:20:54 pm
ankita lokhande vicky jainAnkita Lokhande and Vicky Jain at their Sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

TV actor Ankita Lokhande hosted three days of festivities before she tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain earlier this week. She had fun mehendi, sangeet, and haldi ceremonies which were attended by the who’s who of the television and film industries. Now, the actor has shared some new photos from her sangeet ceremony on social media.

In the photos, both Vicky and Ankita are seen having a great time dancing with each other. While sharing the pictures, the Pavitra Rishta actor shared how her fondness for dancing brought her closer to Vicky. She wrote, “To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love with you❤️.” Vicky also posted identical pictures on his social media account.

Also read |Ankita Lokhande dances to “Aaja aaja” with ‘dulhe raja’ Vicky Jain at her haldi, see photos and videos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

For the sangeet night, Ankita opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga. She also wore a ‘planet size’ engagement ring, according to her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Kangana Ranaut, who also attended the function.

Kangana and Ankita have been friends ever since they worked together on Manikarnika. Kangana congratulated Ankita on her wedding as she wrote, “Bahut badhaiyan…duniya ki sari khushiyan tum dono ke liye (Many congratulations…may you be blessed with all the happiness in the world).”

Earlier today, photos of Ankita and Vicky ahead of her ‘griha pravesh’ ceremony arrived online. The newlyweds were spotted in Mumbai as they reached Vicky’s residence. Ankita wore a blue saree, sindoor and a diamond-studded mangalsutra.

