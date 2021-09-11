Ankita Lokhande recalls first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘It was weird…he was very angry’

Ahead of the release of Pavitra Rishta 2, actor Ankita Lokhande recalled the time when she first shot the daily with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2009. She described her first meeting with Sushant as ‘weird’.

“It was weird. Sushant was very silent just like Shaheer (Sheikh) is. I think he was doing his own work. He used to be on his own. We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant came to pick me up from my home and waited downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am,” Ankita told The Quint.

Since the actor got late, and Sushant had to wait for her for over an hour, he got angry. Ankita continued, “I came down at 6 am, and he was very angry. After I came downstairs, I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat.”

Ankita recalls that Sushant’s first encounter with her made him believe that she has the ‘heroine attitude’. To express his anger at the moment, the late actor took the car from his driver and drove rashly. “I didn’t understand why he was behaving like that. My mother then said ‘He is getting angry’. I was like, ‘What can I do? He should have come upstairs’. That was my first meeting with Sushant. He was like ‘Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude’,” Ankita shared.

However, the Manikarnika actor had earlier said that Sushant taught her a lot about acting on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” Ankita had said in an Instagram video.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhade in Pavitra Rishta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhade in Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita and Sushant started dating while shooting for Pavitra Rishta. They became one of the most loved couples on Indian television in their six years of relationship. However, they called it quits in 2016.

In the second season of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande will reprise the role of Archana and Shaheer Sheikh will play Manav. It will be an eight-part series, which will premiere on ZEE5 on September 15. The show will also stream on AltBalaji after a few days of its premiere on ZEE5.