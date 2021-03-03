Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai let their hair down at a party, see photos and videos

Actor Ankita Lokhande hosted a party for her close friends on Tuesday evening. The highlight of the party was Dil Se Dil Tak actor Rashami Desai with whom Ankita got all goofy. Several photos and videos from the get-together were shared on Instagram by Ankita and Rashami.

Sharing a series of photos with close friend Rashami, Ankita wrote, ““Familia” @a_s_h_i_t_a @imrashamidesai @cook_book86”. Rashami also posted a video with the Pavitra Rishta fame actor. In the video, both the actors are seen lip-syncing to the song “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety. “Tu hai to I’ll be alright @lokhandeankita 🥰🤗🤗,” she captioned the video.

A couple of days ago, Ankita Lokhande had opened up about suffering depression. In a live video, the actor shared how she has also been through depression but there was nobody to support her and her family at the time. “I went through depression too but I never spoke about it. I was in a very bad state. I was in a lot of pain. I also cried a lot. At that time, it was only my family and a few fans who stood by me,” wrote Ankita.

Check out some fun videos and photos of Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai

The Manikarnika actor also gave it back to the fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who were trolling her for partying and leading a normal life. She said none of them know her story and should not be commenting on her life. She even shared how she is surprised that she is still blamed for her break up with Sushant that happened in 2016.

Ankita stated, “No one can judge someone’s relationship. No one has the right to point fingers at someone else’s relationship. All those, who are today questioning me, perhaps didn’t even know about my relationship. If you had so much love and were so concerned, why are you fighting now? Where were you when everything was falling apart in our lives?”

“People blame me today but I am not at all at fault. And I wouldn’t try to prove anyone wrong. Everyone has different motives in life. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that’s what he did. He went his way but where I am to be blamed for it? Why am I abused? What wrong did I do? You guys don’t know my story, nor do I want to narrate it. I don’t even want to say anything about Sushant,” the actor concluded.