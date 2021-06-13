Ankita Lokhande posts photos with beau Vicky Jain as she returns to social media after brief break

Ankita Lokhande on Sunday treated fans to a series of photos of herself, including one romantic shot with boyfriend Vicky Jain, as she returned to Instagram 10 days after announcing a break from social media. Dressed in whit tee teamed with red jacket and blue denims, Ankita Lokhande posed at the famous Marine Drive in Mumbai.

In her photo with Vicky, the two are captured taking a stroll. “Perfect together!” wrote Ankita alongside her photo with Vicky. Ankita Lokhande announced a break from social media on June 3, days ahead of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, leading to fans connecting her break to the same.

Several fans also remembered how Sushant had shared his last post on June 3 last year. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year. Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta (2009) and fell in love. While he quit the show in 2011 to pursue his Bollywood dreams, she continued to be a part of the show till the end. The couple parted ways in 2016.

Earlier this month as Pavitra Rishta completed 12 years, Ankita Lokhande shared how Sushant taught her acting. “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

On Pavitra Rishta, Sushant and Ankita played a much-in-love married couple Manav and Archana. Ankita, in her video, said that only “Sushant could be Archana’s Manav.” “Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. Archana ka Manav sirf vahi tha (He was the only Manav to Archana). I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is,” Ankita said.