Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt post as Pavitra Rishta completes 12 years: ‘It made me who I am today’

Television actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Tuesday as she shared a video celebrating 12 years of her television show Pavitra Rishta. Ankita, along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, played the lead role in the ZEE TV show.

Ankita shared a collection of photos from the show’s journey and wrote, “12 years of Pavitra rishta ❤️ 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It’s 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here’s to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I’m today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared, “12 years n a million memories later. Pain love n angst makes this show d purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds ! Thankuuuuuu.” To this, Ankita replied, “Forever grateful.”

Pavitra Rishta started airing on ZEE TV in 2009 and made Ankita and Sushant household names. While Ankita was a part of the show until the end, Sushant quit the show in 2011 and was replaced by television actor Hiten Tejwani.

After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, the show was rerun on ZEE TV and also streamed on OTT platform ZEE5.