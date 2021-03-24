Ankita Lokhande on life after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Sushant and I were called the perfect couple; Vicky Jain termed the worst’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has opened up about former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and the public reactions she has faced after that. Talking about the aftermath of Sushant’s death, she said she was in shock when people were judging her for not putting up pictures with her Pavitra Rishta co-star on social media.

“I really don’t understand when you lose someone do you first log on to Instagram? No, right?” she told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, adding that even though she wasn’t in Sushant’s life at the time of his death, people pulled her in and projected them as the ideal couple. “We suddenly became the perfect couple, while Vicky (her boyfriend Vicky Jain) was touted as the worst. I really want to ask people if that was the case, where were you when we broke up? Why didn’t you let him know how good I am for him back then?”

The Baaghi 3 actor shared that when she started to come to terms with life, people once again tried to pull her down with negativity. From being called names to even abuse for her family, Ankita said she has had enough. Recently the actor did an Instagram Live and called out a section of social media that has been trolling her. She said she has now resorted to blocking people.

“Although I don’t get bothered too much, it does hurt when you start targeting my family. There is a point when I felt like who has given these people the right to even talk to me like that. If Sushant was around, he would have been the first person to call out this behaviour,” shared Ankita.

She also addressed her break-up with Sushant in 2016 and said people would come over to her house after her break-up and urge her to take down his pictures. The two were in a live-in relationship before they went their separate ways. “Give me time, yaar. I need my time. I am not somebody… Main 2.5 saal tak unke saath rahi hoon (I have lived with him for two-and-a-half years). I have lived my life with those pictures,” she said.

The Manikarnika actor also shared why she chose to keep the photos. “I am not somebody who will run away from the situation. I was getting up and facing that thing every day so that agar Sushant kabhi mere saamne aaye toh (if Sushant ever comes in front of me) I face him strongly. That was my thought process,” she said.