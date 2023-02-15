Ankita Lokhande on finding love after Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Main kabhi pyaar ko reject nahi kar paayi’

Actor Ankita Lokhande was in a highly publicised relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in 2020. Later, Ankita found love in businessman Vicky Jain and went on to tie the knot with him in December 2021. In a new interview, the actor talks about not losing hope post separating from Sushant, and finding a way to love again.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said she ‘never rejected love’, adding, “After whatever happened, and after two years, mera kabhi pyaar par se vishwas nahi utha (I never lost faith in love). I was so confident that I am made for this. There is a guy for me who will come, who will fulfill my dreams, who will give me that wedding. Main kabhi pyaar ko reject nahi kar payi. I always had this feeling that yes there is someone for me. I think mera joh existence hai woh love hai. And that’s what I feel (I could never reject love. I think my existence is love).”

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain opened up about being involved in Ankita Lokhande’s life, especially when she was going through a rough patch post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Speaking about being in the news cycle constantly and facing social media trolls, Vicky said he knew what he was getting into when he entered into a relationship with Ankita.

“I can say that I got a sense at that point about what I should be doing and this is what I had committed for. In life, you don’t know what will happen, nobody knows, but everybody goes through (something). I’ve always believed we both are a team. Whatever is happening to her, it’s just not her, I am also there. Whatever may happen, we will face the music together,” Vicky said.

He then went on to add that his partner has always been his primary focus, and he has immense respect for Ankita. “You know what I have always respected about Ankita? It is that Ankita has always been very protective about her relationships. There was a time when whatever was happening, all the aspects of news were not covered, Ankita had an important responsibility at the time.” Vicky stated Ankita had duties to carry out, not just because she was in a relationship with the late actor, but also as a human being, saying it was ‘essential’ that she spoke about it.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Ankita Lokhande was seen speaking with multiple media outlets about her bond with the actor, and what had transpired. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for a long while, before parting ways in 2016.