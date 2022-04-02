Ankita Lokhande loved ‘every moment’ in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, says ‘mazaa aa gaya’

Television actor Ankita Lokhande entered the jail of AltBalaji and MX Player show, Lock Upp. She shared her experience on social media while posting pictures with the host of the show Kangana Ranaut. Lock Upp is a captive reality show which began with 16 celebrities getting ‘jailed’ for 72 days.

Ankita shared a series of photos of herself with Kangana. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a red floral dress. Kangana is seen posing for the photos in her purple gown. Ankita captioned the photos, “I loved each and every moment shared inside ur bad**s jail @kanganaranaut and @ektarkapoor 😜😜😜 Maza aa gaya 🥰🙈.”

The Pavitra Rishta actor also promised a surprise for the viewers of the popular show in Saturday’s episode. She added, “And yes there is a big surprise for all of u tonight 🤩 pls don’t forget to watch the most viewed show #lockup tonight 10.30 pm only on @altbalaji @mxplayer.”

Ekta Kapoor, who has bankrolled the show, reacted to the photos and told Ankita that if she would have informed about her coming on the show, she would have come too. “If u told u were going I’d have also come today ❤️,” Ekta wrote in the comments section.

Ankita and Kangana have been close friends ever since the two worked together in the 2019 film Manikarnika. Kangana was among the only few celebrities from Bollywood who attended Ankita’s wedding last year.

On the work front, Ankita is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi along with her husband Vicky Jain.