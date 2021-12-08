scorecardresearch
Ankita Lokhande injures leg ahead of wedding, advised bed rest

A close aide of Ankita Lokhande confirmed to indianexpress.com that she has injured her leg and was advised rest by doctors.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 8, 2021 3:30:51 pm
ankita lokhande and vickyAnkita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot next week. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently injured her leg, and has been advised complete rest by doctors. The Pavitra Rishta star had been prepping for her wedding, which is set to be held next week.

A close aide of Ankita Lokhande confirmed to indianexpress.com that she has injured her leg and was advised rest by doctors. The source added that wedding preparations are in full swing and the actor is hoping to get back on her feet soon.

ankita lokhande A screenshot of Ankita Lokhande’s Insta story.

Ankita Lokhande and partner Vicky Jain have been dating each other for a while now, and sometime back, reports of the couple trying the knot started doing the rounds. This was followed by the duo sharing some lovely images from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

Ankita had also reportedly hosted a bachelorette party which was attended by her friends from the industry, including Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur and Rashami Desai.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is currently seen on Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta 2.0 along with Shaheer Sheikh.

