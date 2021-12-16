Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain reach his residence, bride looks resplendent in blue

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, and photos and videos from their wedding festivities flooded the internet in no time. The couple was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday as they reached Vicky’s residence. While Ankita was seen in a blue lehariya saree, Vicky was dressed in pastels. The new bride looked gorgeous and was seen sporting sindoor and a diamond-studded mangalsutra.

Earlier, a video that emerged on social media had the newlyweds burning the dance floor. The video seemed to be from the after-party post their wedding. Ankita was seen sporting a satin tracksuit. Groom Vicky Jain looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants. In the video, while the Pavitra Rishta actor was seen flaunting her mangalsutra, Vicky showed off his engagement ring.

See the latest photos of Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande-Vicky:

A day before the D-day, Ankita and Vicky had hosted a sangeet, which was attended by her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut. The latter had described Ankita’s engagement ring as ‘planet sized’ on Instagram Stories.

“Yes of course we discussed her planet size diamond ring,” wrote Kangana, with one of the photos. A few videos from Ankita and Vicky’s post-wedding rituals also found their way to fanpages.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot after dating for nearly three years.