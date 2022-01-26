Ankita Lokhande says she got married to Vicky Jain to ‘party’ and ‘spend that money’

TV actor Ankita Lokhande had an extravagant wedding ceremony in Mumbai last month. She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain, on December 14. The wedding was preceded by many pre-wedding functions including sangeet, cocktail, mehendi and haldi. The couple hosted several parties after their marriage as well. Recently, the Pavitra Rishta actor said she got married only to “spend money and party”.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, Ankita said, “I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money.” The actor feels her life is still the same and “nothing has changed” for her. She doesn’t know what change do people expect from a newly married woman. She opined, “Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita shared several photos of herself and Vicky from their many ceremonies on social media. Earlier, she opened up about the idea of marriage. “I believe in marriage and the concept of love a lot. I get very excited about marriage, because it’s the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family,” she had said.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande says love for dancing brought her closer to husband Vicky Jain, see new photos

The TV actor had also recently shared a throwback photo with her husband Vicky Jain. She had captioned the photo, “From friends to forever ❤️#anvikikahani.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande will soon be back as her popular character Archana in the second season of the web show Pavitra Rishta. She had essayed the role for over six years in TV series, while Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Manav. Shaheer was roped in to play Manav when the series was remade in 2021 for the web.