Thursday, December 30, 2021
Ankita Lokhande is glowing in her new mehendi photos

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in a lavish ceremony on December 13 in Mumbai. Ankita shared new photos from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 6:53:07 pm
ankita lokhandeAnkita Lokhande shared new photos from her Mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Television star Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Thursday to share some unseen photos from her mehendi ceremony. Ankita married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain earlier this month.

Sharing some new photos from her pre-wedding ceremony, Ankita wrote, “What is yours will find you ☺❤” The photos show Ankita having a good time as she dances with Vicky.

Ankita Lokhande had previously shared photos from her haldi, wedding and engagement ceremonies. She also shared photos and videos from other functions. Earlier this week, the actor shared photos from her reception as well. “There is no such cozy combination as man and wife,” she wrote with the photos.

Also Read |Ankita Lokhande shares unseen photos from wedding, haldi ceremony, says ‘Don’t be jealous of this glow’

Ankita and Vicky got married in a lavish ceremony on December 13 in Mumbai. Announcing her wedding, Ankita wrote on Instagram, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!”

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, where she reprised the role of Archana.

