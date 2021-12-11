Ankita Lokhande gives a glimpse of her dreamy pre-wedding shoot with Vicky Jain, fans call it ‘beautiful’

Ankita Lokhande surprised her fans with a video of her pre-wedding shoot with partner Vicky Jain on Saturday. The actor took to Instagram to share the video, much to the delight of her followers. The video, which has been shot in Dubai, begins with Ankita and Vicky walking in the middle of a desert. Soon, we see them romancing each other on a yacht. Both Ankita and Vicky are seen twinning in white in the video, which they concluded with a kiss and a hug.

Titled The Sands of Time, the video has been shot by The Wedding Story. As soon as Ankita shared the video, her friends and fans dropped adorable comments. “Oh my god, stunning,” Dalljiet Kaur wrote with evil-eye emojis. Ashita Dhawan called the video “Beautiful.” One of Ankita’s fans tagged the video as “incredibly beautiful,” while another called it “dreamy.” Others wished Ankita and Vicky “all the happiness in the world.”

The video landed a couple of days after Ankita shared that she has injured her leg. A close aide of the actor confirmed to indianexpress.com that she has been advised rest by doctors. The source added that wedding preparations are on in full swing and that the actor is hoping to get back on her feet soon.

Ankita and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for a while now. The two are reportedly set to tie the knot on December 14. As per Bollywood Bubble, their wedding festivities are set to begin on December 12. Earlier this month, the couple fuelled rumours by sharing beautiful photos from a pre-wedding ceremony that they hosted at their house. The event was attended by close family members and friends.

Earlier this year, Ankita penned a heartfelt note for Vicky. “Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this,” the note read.

Ankita is currently seen on Pavitra Rishta 2.0, in which she shares screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. The show is a spiritual sequel to the hit series of the same name, which launched the career of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.