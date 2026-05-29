Ankita Lokhande gets fans’ support amid trolling for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi

Television actress Ankita Lokhande has found herself at the center of a social media controversy after sharing photos from her vacation in Abu Dhabi with husband Vicky Jain. The popular actor posted a series of pictures from a visit to a prominent mosque, where she was seen wearing a hijab (a head scarf), as per the venue’s dress code for visitors. While many fans appreciated her for respecting local customs and religious traditions, a section of social media users criticised her choice of attire and questioned her decision to wear a hijab.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had faced similar trolling for wearing an abaya (a Middle-Eastern garment worn by women) as she joined husband and actor Ranveer Singh in a promotional film for Experience Abu Dhabi. The couple is a brand ambassador for the UAE state.