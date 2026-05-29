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Ankita Lokhande gets fans’ support amid trolling for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi
Reacting to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's recent Abu Dhabi vacation photos, some Instagram users asked, 'Why is she wearing a hijaab?'
Television actress Ankita Lokhande has found herself at the center of a social media controversy after sharing photos from her vacation in Abu Dhabi with husband Vicky Jain. The popular actor posted a series of pictures from a visit to a prominent mosque, where she was seen wearing a hijab (a head scarf), as per the venue’s dress code for visitors. While many fans appreciated her for respecting local customs and religious traditions, a section of social media users criticised her choice of attire and questioned her decision to wear a hijab.
Earlier, Deepika Padukone had faced similar trolling for wearing an abaya (a Middle-Eastern garment worn by women) as she joined husband and actor Ranveer Singh in a promotional film for Experience Abu Dhabi. The couple is a brand ambassador for the UAE state.
Sharing the vacation photos, Ankita wrote, “Just a little Abu Dhabi love from my camera roll ☀️🌴 Exploring, laughing & making memories ✨❤️.” The hate was immediate with many questioning her decision to wear a hijab.
See Ankita Lokhande’s photos here:
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The backlash also came because Ankita and Vicky had recently visited a gaushala associated with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where Ankita was praised by many for promoting traditional values. Some netizens drew comparisons between the two visits, leading to a heated online debate.
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However, supporters of Ankita pointed out that covering one’s head is a common requirement for visitors entering many mosques and that Ankita was simply following the guidelines of the place. They also noted that she shared several photographs from the same outing without the hijab after leaving the mosque premises.
Earlier hijab incident
This is not the first time Ankita Lokhande has found herself at the center of online discussions over her attire. Last year too, she drew attention after being spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a hijab while interacting with paparazzi, prompting mixed reactions on social media.
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Best known for her breakthrough role in Ektaa Kapoor’s popular television show Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande has also successfully ventured into films with notable performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. Ankita Lokhande was recently seen in the latest season of Laughter Chefs and continues to remain a popular name in the television industry.
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