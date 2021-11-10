Ankita Lokhande fuels wedding rumours by posting picture of ‘Bride-To-Be’ shoes

Ankita Lokhande is rumoured to be marrying her longtime beau Vicky Jain this December. Amid the speculations, Ankita’s latest Instagram story has fueled the rumours. In her Instagram story, Ankita shared a picture that featured shoes with ‘Bride-To-Be’ written over it.

While Ankita and Vicky have not shared any such news yet, a friend of the couple opened up about their wedding plans. The friend revealed to indianexpress.com that while the dates are fixed, the couple is yet to officially invite their friends. “As of now, only very close people have been informed about the wedding. Following a few rituals and puja ceremonies, the invitation cards will be sent out. Given both of them are from the city, the wedding celebration will happen in Mumbai itself,” added the friend. As per reports, the couple is tying the knot on December 12.

Ankita, who is currently seen on Pavitra Rishta 2, also shared a cute picture on Instagram. The picture showed her hand holding Vicky’s hand. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to.” The post received a lot of love from her friends and fans. “Stay blessed you both,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned, “Words can’t define my happiest feeling when I see you both together.”

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had even written an emotional note for Vicky Jain in which she thanked him for being there for her.

Sharing a photo, Ankita tagged Vicky as “the best boyfriend in the world.”

“I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did. Thank you for everything. Respect and love forever,” she concluded.