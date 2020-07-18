Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with Pavitra Rishta 2?

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta.

Actor Ankita Lokhande has reportedly approached Balaji Telefilms head Ekta Kapoor for the second season of the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actor wants to pay a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput through the show.

Pavitra Rishta went on air in 2009 and followed the story of a car mechanic Manav, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, who falls in love with Archana, played by Ankita Lokhande. The show became popular among the television audience for the on-screen chemistry between its lead pair and completed over 1400 episodes. It was with this show that Sushant and Ankita became household names.

“The show was close to Sushant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor,” a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, adding that it was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea.

Ekta, who apparently liked the idea, will sit with her team of writers and figure out how to take the story ahead.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant his first break on television, remembered him fondly as she shared on Instagram, “Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!!!! Love u forever!!”

In her another post, Kapoor called Sushant “India’s brightest star” and wrote, “From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much!”

