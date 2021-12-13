Ankita Lokhande dances to “Aaja aaja” with ‘dulhe raja’ Vicky Jain at her haldi, see all photos and videos

Ditching the usual yellow, Ankita Lokhande shone as a bride in red in her haldi ceremony. The function was held in Mumbai on Monday, and from the photos and videos gone viral, it looked like a fun-filled event. Ankita is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain tomorrow, and the couple has been hosting their family and friends for a three-day extravagant event. Last night, the mehendi and engagement ceremonies were held which saw Ankita and Vicky putting up a spectacular performance.

Coming to the haldi ceremony, in the photos and videos, friends and family are seen applying the traditional paste on the couple. However, it’s their dance video that has been winning hearts on internet. As friends picked up Ankita and Vicky on their shoulders, she is seen singing “Aaja aaja raja” to her dulhe raja. The video gives a glimpse of the fun time the couple is having at their pre-wedding festivity.

Checkout all videos and photos from Ankita-Vicky’s haldi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newzsthan (@newzsthan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elfaworld (@elfaworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUSHKAL JAIN (@pushkal_jain)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande❤️🌸 (@anky_the_sweetest)

Coming to their trousseau, while Ankita chose a red sharara with a kurti, which was embellished with golden embroidery work. The groom-to-be-on the other hand picked up an off-white kurta with thread work. He matched it up with his trademark aviators to add more glam to his look.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating for a while but made their relationship public a few months back. Their wedding, which is said to be a grand yet private affair, will also be attended by actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Aparna Dixit, Mahesh Shetty, Sana Makbul, Mahhi Vij, Aarti Singh among others.