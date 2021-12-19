Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with husband Vicky Jain, he wishes her with a beautiful picture

Television actor Ankita Lokhande began the celebrations of her 37th birthday with husband Vicky Jain and many of her friends on December 19 at midnight. She shared several pictures and videos from her birthday party on social media.

In the videos shared by the Pavitra Rishta fame actor, she was seen cutting two cakes while Vicky and her other friends sang ‘Happy Birthday’. One of the cakes had ‘Mrs Jain’ written on it. From the looks of it, Ankita seemingly had a fun birthday party at her home in Mumbai.

A look into Ankita Lokhande’s birthday party. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) A look into Ankita Lokhande’s birthday party. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande cut her birthday cake together. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande cut her birthday cake together. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Ashita Dhawan wished Ankita Lokhande on her 37th birthday. Ashita Dhawan wished Ankita Lokhande on her 37th birthday.

To wish his wife, Vicky posted a stunning picture of himself with Ankita. Along with it, he wrote, “Happy b’day Mrs Jain ♥️.” The actor thanked her husband as she commented, “Thanku so much Mr.Jain ❤️.” Actor Ashita Dhawan, who was also a part of the celebration, wished Ankita as she wrote, “Gorgeous girl, Happy vala birthday.” One of her friends also posted a video where the actor is seen sleeping on the couch with the caption, “Thakeli Dulhan”.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!❤️” she wrote on Instagram while sharing pictures from her wedding. A day before the D-day, Ankita and Vicky had hosted a cocktail party, which was attended by her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut. The latter had described Ankita’s engagement ring as ‘planet-sized’.

The newlyweds shifted to their new abode in Mumbai a day after their wedding and even hosted a few friends as they settled down.