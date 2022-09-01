scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Ankita Lokhande tears up seeing performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput on DID Super Moms

The upcoming episode of DID Super Moms will be dedicated to Pavitra Rishta with actors Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni joining in. A performance on Sushant Singh Rajput's journey will leave them all teared up.

ankita lokhande, sushant singh rajputAnkita Lokhande will be part of 'Pavitra Rishta' episode on DID Super Moms.

This weekend, reality show DID Super Moms is all set to dedicate the episode to relationships. Joining the show would be Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni. One of the contestants will also be dedicating her act to Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav in the daily soap. A video shared by ZEE TV, sees Ankita getting teary-eyed as she remembered the late actor.

The video opens with contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer dancing to Lakshya’s song “Kitni Baatein”. The screen also shows many photos of Sushant, which gets both Ankita and Usha to tear up. Ankita, who played the lead Archana in the show opposite Sushant says, “Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him (He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is).” As she says this, Usha Nadkarni, who played his mother, is seen wiping her tears.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

 

The caption of the video read, “Iss weekend #PavitraRishta special mein, #SuperMomSadhanaMishra ki bemisaal performance aur #AnkitaLokhandeJain ki baatein kar dengi hum sabki aankhein nam. Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in 2020. His friends and fans are yet to come to terms with his untimely death. The video post was filled with emotional emojis as many wrote how much they miss the actor.

Sushant and Ankita Lokhande fell in love while working on Pavitra Rishta and were even supposed to tie the knot. However, they broke up after a few years. Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vikas Jain last year.

Judged by Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo Dsouza, DID Super Moms airs on Zee TV.

