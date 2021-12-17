Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain host friends at their new house, dance wearing matching “Mr and Mrs” outfits. Watch

Popular television actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with long-time beau Vicky Jain on December 14. The lavish three-day wedding was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment world, with Ankita’s Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut also making her presence felt. On Thursday, the newlyweds shifted to their new abode and even hosted a few friends as they settled down.

In the videos shared by their friends, Ankita and Vicky are seen dancing wearing matching ‘Mr and Mrs Jain’ pyjamas. The newlyweds dance on “Bin tere sanam” while their friends cheered them on.

Bigg Boss 13’s Dalljiet Kaur also took to her Instagram stories to share the bride making tea for her friends. As they chatted till the wee hours, Ankita rustled up a hot cuppa for her buddies. When someone tries to instruct her, she said she knows how to make tea. Good friend Dalljiet then addresses her as ‘Jain bahu’ saying how she feels proud of her.

In another video, the Pavitra Rishta actor says that she is feeling happy now, and can’t wait to party with her friends. The couple also sings “I can take your breath away”, as Ankita and Vicky plants kisses on each other.

Sharing pictures from her wedding, Ankita Lokhande had written on Instagram, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!.” In her latest post, the actor also called herself a ‘Dabang Dulhan’ as she shared photos from her sangeet night. Wearing black designer glasses, Ankita burned the dance floor with her moves. She was also accompanied by Vicky in a few dance acts.