Ankita Lokhanda performs grah pravesh with husband Vicky Jain, looks forward to ‘new beginnings’

Ankita Lokhande recently moved into her new house after tying the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. On Monday, Ankita shared a video of herself performing grah pravesh rituals with her husband. The ceremony took place in the presence of Ankita’s in-laws. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, the actor wrote, “New beginning’s with Mr.Jain and family.”

As soon as she shared the video, many of her friends and fans dropped adorable messages in the comments section. “Congratulations Mrs Jain..best wishes for new beginnings,” wrote a fan, while another comment read, “God bless you ankita. I love this moment. best luck for new customs. have fun.”

Later, the Pavitra Rishta actor shared new photos of herself and Vicky Jain. She thanked her fans for their “love and blessings”. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Ankita wrote, “Oh yea it was a very special and a happy birthday for me. Thanku each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us.”

Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram update came a day after her birthday celebration. On Sunday, Vicky shared a romantic picture of himself and Ankita. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vicky wished Ankita on her birthday and referred to her as “Mrs Jain”. He wrote, “Happy b’day Mrs Jain,” in response to which Ankita commented, “Thanku so much Mr.Jain.”

Ankita got married to Vicky on December 14. Their three-day long lavish wedding was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment world, including Ankita’s Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut.

On the work front, Ankita reprised her role as Archana for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The show streams on ALTBalaji.