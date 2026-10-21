Anita Kanwal says she’s not facing financial crisis: ‘I am not begging people for money’

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal has hit back at reports about her financial situation, accusing news channels of sensationalising her remarks about struggling to find work. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor clarified that she was not seeking financial help and said she is doing fine. She also pointed out that she had landed a film and was receiving collaboration offers since speaking about her lack of work in an interview six months ago.

Anita recently opened up about her struggle to find work and the financial uncertainty she was facing. In an interview with Vicky Lalwani, she revealed that her savings could run out within a year and said returning to work was crucial for her mental well-being.

Anita Kanwal says she is not in a financial mess

In her Instagram video, Anita said the reports had caused her distress. She explained that the interview with Vicky Lalwani had taken place six months ago, when she was asked how long she could manage financially without an income or new work. She had replied that she could sustain herself for one-and-a-half years.

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“Some news channels have presented this as sensational news, making people think that I am asking them for money,” she said.

Drawing a comparison with Amitabh Bachchan’s struggles during a difficult phase in his career, she said, “When Amitabh Bachchan went to Yash Chopra and told him that he had no work and was facing financial trouble, nobody said anything. Today, everyone is saying things like actresses are like this. I come from a very respectable and affluent family.”

The actor acknowledged that she had made some wrong investments but maintained that she was capable of earning and managing her finances.

“Yes, there have been some wrong investments, which can happen to anyone. I still have the strength to earn, and I can manage for the next ten years,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Kanwal (@anitakanwal_actor)

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Anita also pointed out that her situation had changed since the interview. She said she had started posting reels on Instagram, landed a film and begun receiving collaboration offers on the platform.

“I spoke about not getting work six months ago. Since then, I have started posting reels on Instagram, got a film and begun receiving collaboration offers. I am very happy,” she said.

The actor also spoke about creating a micro-drama series independently, without the backing of a television channel or an OTT platform. Questioning why this development had not received similar attention, she said news reports had instead portrayed her as someone asking people for money.

“Why are news channels not talking about my work? For the first time in India, someone has made a 25-episode reel drama without the support of a channel or an OTT platform. Instead, you are writing about me not having money, as if I am begging people,” she said.

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She added, “Why are you sensationalising the news by saying that Anita is in a financial mess? I am not in a financial mess. I am doing absolutely fine. I am trying to secure my future. If I do not want to take money from my children, why would I take it from anyone else?”

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She also challenged anyone to show evidence that she had ever asked for money.

“If anyone in the world can say that Anita Kanwal owes them even a single rupee or has ever asked them for money, I will change my name. Please do not defame me at this stage of my life,” she said.

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She posted the video with a caption, “Dear news channels, please do not sensationalise someone’s personal life by misconstruing their words. Your news about me being in a financial mess is a total play of words. If you wanted to give such news, you should have included the full section of the interview.”

What Anita Kanwal said about her financial struggles

In the interview with Vicky Lalwani, Anita spoke about her struggle to find work.

“I need to earn. If I survive for another 10-12 years, what will I do? My house is my only asset. My savings will run out in a year; that’s why I need work. Even though my kids want to support me, I don’t want to take money from them. I want to be in a position where I can give,” she said.

Known for her roles in television shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Shaanti and Sasural Genda Phool, she also expressed disappointment that younger actors were often unaware of her body of work.

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“Now the new kids don’t even know the work I have done. I get offered a 21-year-old’s role at times. I am not begging for work. If someone doesn’t know who Anita Kanwal is and the work she has done, there is nothing I can do. I do go for auditions, meet casting directors, but nothing is translating into work,” she added.

Anita Kanwal said she felt invisible in the industry

Earlier in May, Anita spoke about the challenges of finding work in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. The actor, who has spent nearly four decades in the industry, said the lack of opportunities had affected her confidence and left her feeling invisible despite her experience.

“I have been giving auditions, but it seems nobody likes my work anymore. Earlier, they used to say my face was overexposed on television. But it’s been eight years since I worked on TV. Today, when you watch OTT platforms, the same actors appear in every project. How are they not overexposed? Maybe my time is just not right,” she said.

The actor also spoke about the self-doubt she experienced as she struggled to find roles.

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“Now I suffer from self-doubt. I wonder if there’s something wrong with me. Am I doing something wrong? Yes, I have aged. But I’m not asking to be cast as a 12-year-old — cast me as a 70-year-old. There are people my age getting plenty of work, so why not me?” she said.

She also spoke about the emotional toll of feeling that she had lost her place in the industry.

“I feel so useless. I won’t say suicidal, but sometimes I pray to God and say, ‘If there’s nothing meaningful left for me in this world, then take me away.’ I don’t want to just exist without purpose. But never suicidal — I have gone through very difficult times and never thought like that. I just pray that I don’t end up living like this,” she said.