Anita Kanwal says she is desperately looking for work at 70: ‘But don’t want to return to TV’

Anita Kanwal, who recently opened up about feeling “useless” due to a lack of work and even having thoughts of self-destruction, has now spoken in detail about her struggle to find meaningful roles at the age of 70. The veteran actress revealed that despite constantly auditioning, she is still unable to land projects — though she also admits she no longer wants to return to television unless the role truly excites her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anita said, “I’m desperately looking for work. For a workaholic like me, life is nothing without work. I have been giving auditions. It does not matter to me whether it is a street play or a film, I put in the same effort. I live alone and can’t do self-tests, so if they call me to the office for an audition, I go.”