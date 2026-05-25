Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Anita Kanwal says she is desperately looking for work at 70: ‘But don’t want to return to TV’
Anita Kanwal is best known for her performances in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Genda Phool, among many others.
Anita Kanwal, who recently opened up about feeling “useless” due to a lack of work and even having thoughts of self-destruction, has now spoken in detail about her struggle to find meaningful roles at the age of 70. The veteran actress revealed that despite constantly auditioning, she is still unable to land projects — though she also admits she no longer wants to return to television unless the role truly excites her.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anita said, “I’m desperately looking for work. For a workaholic like me, life is nothing without work. I have been giving auditions. It does not matter to me whether it is a street play or a film, I put in the same effort. I live alone and can’t do self-tests, so if they call me to the office for an audition, I go.”
The actress added that while she enjoyed working on the OTT series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani in 2024 because of its layered character, she consciously stays away from television now unless it offers something meaningful.
“I recently attended a strange audition where they told me the character was negative. I delivered one line with a slight smirk, and the director came up to me asking how I could smile while playing a negative role,” she recalled.
Comparing the current creative environment with earlier times, Anita Kanwal referred to her experience working with Irrfan Khan on Banegi Apni Baat. “During Banegi Apni Baat, I had a scene with Irrfan where we fought while playing antakshari. And now, even smirking during a negative role becomes a problem for directors. I hope the way television functions changes for the better,” she said.
ALSO READ | Welcome to Jungle song Ghis Ghis: Akshay Kumar enters Bhojpuri industry, but is it better?
‘Why am I even living?’
Earlier, in an emotional conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anita Kanwal had spoken about the emotional toll of being forgotten by the industry after once working on as many as 13 shows simultaneously.
“I used to work on 13 shows at the same time. It hurts a lot when people stop remembering you. It reaches a point where I feel like self-destruction. Just three days ago, I told my daughter, ‘Why am I even living? What am I contributing to society or to my craft anymore?’ I have given so much to this industry. I have played every kind of role and won so many awards. So who is to blame — me or the industry?” she had said.
Anita Kanwal is best known for her performances in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Genda Phool, among many others.
Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling, please know that support is available. This article discusses sensitive themes, including mental health challenges and emotional distress; it is intended for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health support.
HELP IS A CALL AWAY
MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS
-
AASRA: 9820466726 | aasrahelpline@yahoo.com (24×7 | English, Hindi)
-
Snehi: 9582208181 | snehi.india@gmail.com (10am – 10pm | English, Hindi, Marathi)
-
Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102 (24×7 | Multi-lingual)Story continues below this ad
-
Connecting NGO: 9922004305, 9922001122 | distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com (12pm – 8pm | English, Hindi, Marathi)
-
Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345 | help@vandrevalafoundation.com (24×7 | Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, English)
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05