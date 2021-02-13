Anita Hassanandani shares adorable photo with newborn son: And just like that we were 3

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are feeling blessed as they just welcomed their baby boy a few days ago. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor recently shared a photo of her baby boy as she held him in her arms. The actor, however, chose to hide the face of the baby with an emoji.

“And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best 🧿 Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes 🎈❣️ #NewMommyDaddy,” Hassananadani captioned the photo. Hassanandani and Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. Since then, they, along with their friends, Ekta Kapoor and Mushtaq Sheikh, have been sharing several photos from the hospital.

After sharing a photo of his son holding his finger, Reddy, on Friday, posted a video where he is seen getting emotional on looking at his son. Several television celebrities, including Surbhi Jyoti, Bharti Singh, Karan Patel, Rashami Desai, Rannvijay Singha and Dalljiet Kaur showered love on the newborn and congratulated the couple.

Anita Hassanandani had opened up about preparing for the arrival of their first born. In an email interaction with Express Parenting, she shared, “We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey.”