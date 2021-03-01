Anita Hassanandani’s son is a ‘Daddy’s Boy’, husband Rohit Reddy shares the proof

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been sharing adorable photos and videos of their son. (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani, who embraced parenthood in February, have been sharing adorable pictures and videos with their little one on the social media handles. On Sunday evening, Rohit shared a photo with his son Aaravv and said he is a “Daddy’s Boy.”

The picture won over his followers and friends from the industry. Actor Jay Bhanushali commented on the photo, “Ohhh so cuteee.” Karanvir Bohra posted a commment that read, “Love love.” Priyank Sharma, Vishal Singh, Surbhi Jyoti, Mahhi Vij and others also dropped heart-warming comments and emojis on the post.

On Saturday, Rohit and Anita took a break from their duties and stepped out for a date. Rohit shared a picture with Anita and wrote, “Aaravv asleep! Mommy Daddy out for a date!”

Anita, who has been active on the social media throughout her pregnancy, announced the arrival of her son with a post on Instagram. She captioned the picture as, “And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes.”

Later, the announced the name with a creative video.

Earlier, in an email interaction with Express Parenting, Anita shared about how she prepped up for the arrival of their first born.

“We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey,” she said.