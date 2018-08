Anita Hassanandani is on a vacation with husband Rohit Reddy. Anita Hassanandani is on a vacation with husband Rohit Reddy.

One of the most stylish TV actors, Anita Hassanandani has taken some time off from work and is enjoying her vacation. The Naagin 3 actor is currently in Greece with husband Rohit Reddy. Scroll to see stunning photos of the actor.

Anita Hassanandani shared some stunning photos from her Greece vacation.

Anita is enjoying a romantic getaway with husband Rohit Reddy.

Rohit Reddy also flaunted his hot bod during the vacation.

Rohit Reddy shared this photo with the caption, "Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn…"

Isn't this click of Anita Hassanandani amazing?

Here is a crazy selfie of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

Rohit Reddy shared this photo with the caption, "Loving the Greek vibe!"

Both Anita and Rohit keep treating their fans with photos.

On the work front, Anita is playing Vish Khanna in Naagin 3.

