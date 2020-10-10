scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child

Television actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy announced on Saturday that they are all set to welcome their first child.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | October 10, 2020 8:29:19 pm
Anita Hassanandani pregnantAnita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are all set to become parents. On Saturday, the couple posted an adorable video on Instagram, announcing the pregnancy. Sharing the video which traces the couple’s journey from best friends to parents-to-be, Anita wrote, “Getting ready for reddy.”

As soon as the couple posted the video, their friends posted congratulatory messages in the comments section. While Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Congratulations,” Kishwer Merchantt posted, “OMG my dream, remember? It has come true. Congratulations, you guys.”

Sophie Choudhary commented, “Omg, this is so so lovely! Huge congrats to you guys.” Jay Bhanushali mentioned, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Tusshar Kapoor also congratulated the couple. Surbhi Jyothi, who shared screen space with Anita in Naagin, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Parents to be,” with three heart-emojis.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in 2013. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye Season 9, which aired in 2019.

Anita, who has appeared in several films and shows, rose to fame with her role of Anjali in Kkavyanjali. Later, the actor played Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Naagin.

