Anita Hassanandani plays with newborn son Aaravv in adorable video, asks ‘who loves this song’. Watch

Anita Hassanandani is a hands-on new mother, and her social media posts are proof. The television star, who recently delivered a baby boy with husband Rohit Reddy, seems to prefer doing things on her own for her son Aaravv. In her latest Instagram post, she is crooning for the child, probably unaware of the presence of camera around her.

Anita shared a clip where she is playing with her baby on the popular Bollywood song “Lakdi Ki Kathi” from the movie Masoom (1983). The candid clip shows the bond between the mother-son. Anita, in her caption, asked her fans, “Who loves this song?”

Anita and Rohit had in October 2020, announced they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their first born on February 9 this year. Ever since, the two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos with their little one on the social media.

On Rohit’s birthday recently, Anita shared a click from the time Aaravv held his hand for the first time in hospital. Anita’s adorable post read, “Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday to making memories with this little one.”

She had also shared a video that featured romantic moments shared between the couple. In her caption, Anita wrote, “Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most.”

Talking about preparing to welcome her baby, Anita had earlier told indianexpress.com, “We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey.”