Sunday, December 05, 2021
Anita Hassanandani on taking a break from work: ‘Been working since the age of 16, want to spend time with son’

Actor Anita Hassanandani wants to enjoy some quality time with her husband Rohit Reddy and their son Aaravv.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 5, 2021 5:16:15 pm
Anita Hassanandani with her son Aaravv. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Actor Anita Hassanandani, who has been working since she was a teenager, is now ready to let work take a backseat in her life as she enjoys some quality time with her husband Rohit Reddy and their son Aaravv.

Speaking to the Times of India, the actor said that as of now, she cannot think about doing a daily soap since that demands a lot out of her.

“I do a few social media endorsements and make appearances. In such a scenario, a daily soap doesn’t figure on the list. I can’t be shooting 15 hours for 30 days in a month. When I conceived, I had decided that I would enjoy motherhood for at least two years. I want to spend time with my son and give him my undivided attention,” she said.

The actor added, “I have been working since the age of 16 and am happy to let my work take a back seat for some time. Let Rohit (Reddy, her husband) do all the hard work while I enjoy (smiles).”

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani is known for appearing in shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin among more.

