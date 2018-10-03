Anita Hassanandani: I am in the best phase of my career

Anita Hassanandani confessed that she did not expect Naagin 3 to break all records. Anita Hassanandani confessed that she did not expect Naagin 3 to break all records.

Anita Hassanandani is currently seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3 and Comedy Circus. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Anita reveals how she juggles three shows.

Talking about attempting stand-up comedy in Comedy Circus, Anita said, “Comedy Circus is a brand that anyone would love to be a part of. Also, Optimystix is like family to me. I have not done comedy much. So, it’s really exciting that I am doing this genre again.”

When asked if comedy comes naturally to her, the actor said, “Initially when I took up Comedy Nights Bachao, I was really worried and scared. But with every episode, I got comfortable. I wouldn’t say I am very funny but my timing is quite decent. And now with my close set of people, I can crack jokes also. Comedy is an arena that I am really enjoying and it’s super fun to perform on the stage.”

Apart from Comedy Circus, Anita is currently also part of Naagin 3 and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Talking about managing her work, the actor said, “It is hectic but I am enjoying the phase. Not many actors get this pleasure of working simultaneously in multiple shows. So, I am not whining and rather enjoying myself. Also, I have a very supportive husband and that really helps.”

She further confessed that she did not expect Naagin 3 to break all records. “Honestly, we did not imagine it to do so well. We were quite nervous, for it is a brand in itself and we wanted to maintain its success. The entire team has really worked hard. We wanted to make sure it does well. I am really happy that we managed to entertain the audience,” added Anita.

The actor concluded the conversation by saying that she feels blessed to be able to work continuously. Anita said, “Definitely, it’s the best phase of my career. I feel so lucky about doing three different shows in different channels, and totally different characters. I am really so blessed.”

Comedy Circus airs on weekends at 9 pm on Sony TV.

