Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Anita Hassanandani: I am in the best phase of my career

Anita Hassanandani is currently seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3 and Comedy Circus.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: October 3, 2018 2:20:53 pm
Anita Hassanandani Naagin 3 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Comedy Circus Anita Hassanandani confessed that she did not expect Naagin 3 to break all records.
Anita Hassanandani is currently seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3 and Comedy Circus. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Anita reveals how she juggles three shows.

Talking about attempting stand-up comedy in Comedy Circus, Anita said, “Comedy Circus is a brand that anyone would love to be a part of. Also, Optimystix is like family to me. I have not done comedy much. So, it’s really exciting that I am doing this genre again.”

When asked if comedy comes naturally to her, the actor said, “Initially when I took up Comedy Nights Bachao, I was really worried and scared. But with every episode, I got comfortable. I wouldn’t say I am very funny but my timing is quite decent. And now with my close set of people, I can crack jokes also. Comedy is an arena that I am really enjoying and it’s super fun to perform on the stage.”

Apart from Comedy Circus, Anita is currently also part of Naagin 3 and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Talking about managing her work, the actor said, “It is hectic but I am enjoying the phase. Not many actors get this pleasure of working simultaneously in multiple shows. So, I am not whining and rather enjoying myself. Also, I have a very supportive husband and that really helps.”

She further confessed that she did not expect Naagin 3 to break all records. “Honestly, we did not imagine it to do so well. We were quite nervous, for it is a brand in itself and we wanted to maintain its success. The entire team has really worked hard. We wanted to make sure it does well. I am really happy that we managed to entertain the audience,” added Anita.

Naagin 3 stars Anita Hassanandani

The actor concluded the conversation by saying that she feels blessed to be able to work continuously. Anita said, “Definitely, it’s the best phase of my career. I feel so lucky about doing three different shows in different channels, and totally different characters. I am really so blessed.”

Comedy Circus airs on weekends at 9 pm on Sony TV.

