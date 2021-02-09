scorecardresearch
Anita Hassanandani blessed with a baby boy

Actor Anita Hassanandani and entrepreneur Rohit Reddy have welcomed a baby boy.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: February 9, 2021 11:45:58 pm
Anita Hassanandani babyIt's a baby boy for Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy. (Photo: Rohit Reddy/Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been blessed with a baby boy. This is the couple’s first child.

Rohit took to Instagram to share the happy news. Sharing an adorable photo of himself kissing Anita, he wrote, “Oh Boy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

As soon as Rohit Reddy shared the news, friends and colleagues congratulated the couple.

While Sameera Reddy commented on the post, “Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! ❤️🙌 congratulations 🎉,” Bharti Singh wrote, “congratulations bhai😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”. Others like Kishwer Merchantt, Ridhi Dogra, Rahul Sharma, Sukriti Kandpal and Nakuul Mehta also congratulated the couple.

Good friend Ekta Kapoor posted a video on her Instagram story calling the birth of Anita Hassanandani’s baby the second best moment of her life. Niti Taylor shared Rohit’s post on her Insta story and wrote, “You two deserve every bit of happiness this baby is going to bring you. So many happy and wonder-filled times ahead for you…congratulations.” While Neha Dhupia welcomed the couple to “the club”, Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Jyoti also congratulated the couple.

anita baby (Photos: Mushtaq Shiekh/Instagram and Rohit Reddy/Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013 after dating for a few years.

