Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy name son Aaravv in an ‘explosive’ video

Actor Anita Hassanandani revealed the name of her newborn son in a creative manner, on Sunday. Taking to her official Instagram account, the new mom shared an “explosive” video featuring her husband Rohit Reddy. Anita and Rohit welcomed their first born on February 9 this year.

In the video, Rohit is seen ‘firing up’ Anita’s baby bump, which has a bomb drawn over it. As her belly explodes, the two are seen holding their little one amid charcoal stained faces. Anita revealed that the couple has named their son Aaravv. Her caption read, “And our baby AARAVV has arrived 💣 😍🎈❣️ 9/02/2021.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

The Naagin 5 actor had recently shared a photo holding her baby boy in her arms. She, however, hid his face with an emoji. Rohit also posted a heartwarming photo of Aaravv holding on to his finger, apart from various other clicks from the hospital shared by their friends, including producer Ekta Kapoor and writer Mushtaq Sheikh.

Anita and Rohit had in October 2020, announced they were expecting their first child. The couple, who has been married for seven years now, shared in an Instagram video that 2020 felt like the perfect time to welcome parenthood. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for ten years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” Anita said.

Anita also said how every decision that they take now revolves around the well-being of their child. “The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention,” she said.