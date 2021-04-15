Anita Hassanandani celebrates 40th birthday with 3-tier smash cake as Rohit Reddy, Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti cheer for her, see pics

Updated: April 15, 2021 10:14:19 am
Anita Hassanandani recently rang in her 40th birthday. The actor celebrated her special day with husband Rohit Reddy and some close friends. Later in the day, Anita shared a sneak-peek of the birthday party and captioned the post, “My happy place.”
Anita was seen having a blast with producer and friend Ekta Kapoor, husband Rohit Reddy, actors Krystle D’Souza and Surbhi Jyoti in the shared images. The birthday girl shared pictures which also featured a group selfie. Karan Patel and his wife Ankita were also seen striking a pose for the camera.
Krystle shared a picture of the birthday cake on her Instagram stories. The cake had two inscriptions on it which read ‘Supermom’ and ‘Hottie at 40.’
Surbhi Jyoti, who happens to share a tight bond with Anita, shared a short clip of herself with the new mother. Stating that she is grateful for Anita’s presence in her life, the caption read, “Happy birthday baby I’m grateful that you are a part of my life. Really looking forward to many more years of friendship and birthdays with you. You deserve all the happiness, love, hugs and cake my Friend Thank you for being so genuine @anitahassanandani I love you.”
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aditi Bhatia shared multiple photos from the bash. In an Instagram video shared by Aditi, Anita could be seen excitedly ‘breaking’ down the smash cake with a small hammer as partner Rohit Reddy rushed to capture the action.
Meanwhile Karan Patel shared a lovely post for his friend and wrote, “This hottie turned forty …… love you to the moon and back taashu ….. happy happy birthday baby …. may god bless you with all the happiness in the world … #BFF #HottieTurnsForty.” Anita responded to the post writing, “If you don’t take pictures with me the next time, I will unfriend you.”
While Anita Hassanandani might be missing from our screens, the actor keeps her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her everyday life with her partner in crime Rohit Reddy and their newborn. Anita Hassanandani is known for featuring in projects like Krishna Cottage, Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among more.
