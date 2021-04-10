Anita Hassananadani wishes ‘Happy 2 months’ to son Aarav, Rohit Reddy can’t wait to hit the gym with him

April 10, 2021 9:29:55 am
Actor Anita Hassanandani was overwhelmed as her son Aarav turned two months old on Friday. She posted a few photos of herself with the toddler on social media and wished him, “Happy 2months to my lifeline 🎈”
Her husband, Rohit Reddy also posted an adorable video of son Aarav. Sharing how he cannot believe that Aarav is growing up ‘so fast’, Rohit said he is waiting to hit the gym with his little one. “60days already! How fast do they grow!!!!! Can’t wait for us to hit the gym, bro! 😍” he captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Aditi Bhatia, Aditya Narayan, and Surbhi Jyoti among others showered love on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor’s son as they left heart emojis on her Instagram post. Anita also posted a photo of holding Aarav in her arms and said he is as ‘fidgety’ as her husband Rohit Reddy. In another photo, the actor mentioned how her spa has now shifted to home. She shared a picture with her son’s feet on her eyes and wrote, “My kinddaa spa day @aaravvreddy.”
Anita Hassanandani keeps sharing several photos of Aarav ever since he was born on February 9. Before becoming a mother, the actor had shared how she and Rohit were preparing themselves for parenthood. “We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey,” she earlier told indianexpress.com.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-