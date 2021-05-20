Anirudh Dave is out of ICU, thanks everyone for their prayers

After two weeks in the ICU, Anirudh Dave took to Instagram on Thursday to share his latest health update. Last month, while shooting for a web series in Bhopal, the television actor had tested positive for coronavirus. After a couple of days in home isolation, Anirudh was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was then moved to the ICU due to a lung infection.

Thanking his friends and fans for the love and wishes, Dave posted an emotional note in Hindi along with a picture of himself and his baby. The Patiala Bases actor said that thanks may be a small word for all the love, prayers and blessings that he received. Dave added that he could feel the positivity while lying on the hospital bed for the last 22 days, and he feels indebted towards everyone.

The actor, however, hasn’t completely recovered, as he informed fans that he is still on oxygen support. Stating that he is a ‘little better’, he shared that his lungs were largely affected (85 percent), and that it would take time to recover. Dave added that he is in no hurry and wants to take breaths naturally. He also mentioned that he knows ‘this too shall pass’ and that the power of love will make him meet everyone soon. The actor ended the post on a light note, saying that he doesn’t want to get too emotional as his oxygen saturation might go down.

Anirudh Dave’s colleagues could not hold back their happiness after reading the actor’s latest post. Calling him a fighter, many posted heartwarming comments on his picture. Nakuul Mehta wrote, “In our prayers, everyday! ❤️❤️❤️,” while his wife Jankee Parekh commented, “You are a fighter @aniruddh_dave. We are praying for u every single day 🥰.” Ronit Bose Roy also commented on his post, “You have fought well and made a stupendous recover. I’m very sure you’re Going to get was better very soon. Our love and good wishes with you,” while Gaurav Gera wrote, “Lotsa love bro 💐 jaldi super fit hona 🙏💐🥰❤️.” Vishal Singh, Himanshoo Malhotra, Suyyash Rai, Saahil Anand, Adaa Khan, Mohit Sehgal and Daljiet Kaur, among others wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the actor had tested negative for coronavirus. However, wife Shubhi Ahuja shared that Dave hadn’t taken any test yet. She also added that it was her responsibility to share correct details about Dave’s health and asked everyone to keep him in their prayers.

“Aniruddh is receiving everyone’s prayers so it’s my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn’t got any covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery,” she shared in a statement.

Anirudh Dave is known for his work on shows like Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Yam Hai Hum among others. He will also make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom.