Anirudh Dave is ‘on the road to recovery’

TV and film actor Anirudh Dave is still dealing with Covid-19 related complications. Anirudh recently took to Twitter to share his health update.

Sharing a selfie, the actor wrote, “And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude Thank you u all.”

Anirudh Dave, who has shows like Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Yam Hai Hum among others to his credit, took to Twitter on April 23 to share that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He got infected while shooting for a web series in Bhopal.

After a couple of days in home isolation, Anirudh was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was then moved to the ICU due to a lung infection.

Anirudh Dave will soon make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom.