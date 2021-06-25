Anirudh Dave discharged from hospital after 55 days due to Covid-19

Anirudh Dave is finally on his way back home after 55 days of hospitalisation. The actor, who was shooting in Bhopal for a web series, tested positive for Covid-19 in April. While initially, he was in home quarantine, he was rushed to the ICU after his condition worsened. After battling the disease and being on constant oxygen support for almost two months, he was discharged on Friday.

The team of Patiala Babes actor shared a video of Anirudh thanking the medical team at the hospital for looking after him. He even called them ‘real heroes’. The entire hospital cheered for the actor and posed with him for pictures before he stepped into his car and drove off.

“This is a new life and I will never forget the love I got from all of you,” an emotional Anirudh told the doctors and nurses outside the Bhopal hospital.

Sharing the photos on his Twitter page, Anirudh wrote, “Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main… #gratitude.”

The actor has been keeping his fans updated about his health on social media. Earlier this month, he had posted a selfie on Twitter and shared that he feels like a ‘new born‘ and wants to practice walking. He also wrote that he wasn’t allowed to talk much given his lungs were still recovering.

“And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude Thank you u all,” the actor penned.

Anirudh Dave is known for his work in shows like Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Yam Hai Hum among others. He will soon make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom.