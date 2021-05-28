Anirudh Dave’s emotional note on wife’s birthday after 29 days in hospital: ‘I was ready to give up, you gave me hope’

Anirudh Dave wished wife Shubhi Ahuja on her birthday with an emotional Instagram post. The actor has been in the hospital for almost a month after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was recently shifted out of the ICU, however, he is still on oxygen support. Thanking her for standing strong amid the difficult times, Anirudh promised that he would celebrate their birthdays together, once he is back.

He started the long note saying that it has been 29 days since he was hospitalised and it has been a very difficult time as he is away from her and their son Anishq. He added that they have been giving him strength to continue fighting and staying patient when he was ready to give up.

He then recalled the day when Shubhi had come to meet him in the ICU earlier this month, after doctors had said his condition was critical. “I would have actually given up on 30, 1 and 2 when you had come to see me, thou I couldn’t recollect you, main nahin pehchan pa raha tha kisi ko. but once in some reverb sound someone said shubhi had come to see u once in ICU. And I thought non vaccinated ,non covid history u came all the way to see me, leaving anishq, when doctor said. Situation is critical, infection is severe, you and my son. Gave me an example of courage,” he wrote.

He wrote that she made him stronger by saying he has to recover soon to teach their son swimming, skating and horse riding. “Trust me, today all the beeps of medical equipment. Tune of others ventilators n monitors. Sounding like happy birthday tune in hospital….,” the emotional note read.

Given he is still recovering from lung infection, Anirudh is not allowed to speak. And he wrote that if he could, he would tell her how grateful he is for whatever she has done. “When I was serious. In ICU. I cant forget that ever..this love n bond is forever,” he wrote, adding gratitude towards all the people who have been praying for him.

Calling her his ‘more than better half’, the Shakti actor added that he is missing her but promised to celebrate both their birthdays together on July 21, when he turns a year older. “One is yours and other is for New life.. much love – anishq (mera shopu) ke papa ….happy birthday,” he further wrote, adding that he will be back soon. “Jaldi wapis lautunga.”

Anirudh and Shubhi’s friends and colleagues also wished her, and prayed for his speedy recovery. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Saahil Anand wrote, “Bhai you are the strongest person I have seen …god bless you and waiting to c u all rocking again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Gautam Rode, while wishing Shubhi added, “Jaldi theek hoke aaja mere bhai 🤗Keep the faith .. I am sure you will be perfect very very soon 🤗God bless you.”

Last month, while shooting for a web series in Bhopal, the television actor had tested positive for the coronavirus. After a couple of days in home isolation, Anirudh was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was then moved to the ICU due to a lung infection.

Recently, while sharing his health update, the Bellbottom actor thanked his friends and fans for the love and wishes with an emotional note in Hindi that he posted on Instagram, along with a picture of himself and his baby. He said that thanks was a small word for all the love, prayers and blessings that he has received. Anirudh added that he could feel the positivity while lying on the hospital bed for the last 22 days, and he feels indebted towards everyone.