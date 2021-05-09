Aniruddh Dave’s wife debunks reports of him testing negative for Covid-19: ‘He hasn’t got any Covid test done’

Shubhi Ahuja rushed to Bhopal to be with Aniruddh Dave at the hospital. (Photo: Aniruddh Dave/Instagram)

Actor Aniruddh Dave, who was battling Covid-19 complications in ICU, was reported to have tested negative. A news report recently claimed that the Patiala Babes actor’s latest results have come as a sign of relief to the family. However, his wife Shubhi Ahuja has refuted the information and shared that Aniruddh hasn’t taken any test yet.

Sharing that it was her responsibility to share correct details around Aniruddh’s health, his wife also requested the media to refrain from sharing any kind of false information. Shubhi also asked everyone to keep him in their prayers.

“Aniruddh is receiving everyone’s prayers so it’s my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn’t got any covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery,” Shubhi Ahuja said in a statement.

Aniruddh Dave was shooting in Bhopal for a web series when he contracted the coronavirus. While initially, he opted for home isolation, after his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the ICU last week. His team, earlier this week informed that while the actor was stable, he has been kept under strict medical observation. Wife Shubhi also took to social media to share how she was having a tough time leaving their two-month baby behind, as she had to be with Aniruddh at the moment.

“While I am on the way to Aniruddh who is critically suffering at d moment .. I had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely is a biggest challenge I have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as I was nursing him & on the other side, I need to be beside Aniruddh as well (sic),” she wrote.

Shubhi also asked Aniruddh’s fans and friends to pray for his well-being. “Having the toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our friends, family, colleagues, fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare,” she concluded.

Sharing an old video of the couple singing away to glory, the loving wife posted, “Tum hi sur, tum hi sangeet, tum hi saathi, tum hi meet, tum se hi mera jahaan sajta hai @aniruddh_dave, Saath do Aniruddh ..we will win. Anishq bula raha hai ghar bula raha hai @aniruddh_dave. Its still a long way to go… Aniruddh is fighting hard … we need your prayers.”

Aniruddh’s friends from the industry like Aastha Chaudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij among more had also requested fans to keep praying for him.

On the work front, Aniruddh Dave is awaiting the release of his big Bollywood project Bell Bottom. The spy thriller also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta among others.