Aniruddh Dave in ICU after testing positive for coronavirus, Aastha Chaudhary requests fans to pray for him

Actor Aniruddh Dave has been moved to the ICU of a hospital in Bhopal after his health deteriorated due to Covid-19 complications. The actor, who was shooting in Bhopal for a web series, tested positive for the virus last week. TV Actor Aastha Chaudhary shared the news on social media and requested people to pray for her friend.

“Need prayers for our friend @anirudh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a minute and pray for him,” Aastha, who has been a part of shows like Uttaran, Veera and Kesari Nandan, wrote on her Instagram story.

Last week, Aniruddh Dave took to social media to share that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19. He wrote, “Chaha toh bohot ki tumse mulaqat na ho. Woh kahawat hai na bakre ki amma kab tak khair manayegi, bahar aao toh shikaar hona hi hai (I never wanted to meet coronavirus. As they say, a goat is never safe, he will be hunted down as soon as he steps out).”

The actor had isolated himself and was being treated under the supervision of doctors at home. In his social media post, the Patiala Babes actor requested people who came in contact with him to get tested as well. “Jeevan mein bohot positive hoon, bas yehi negative chahta tha… Haan, waqt yeh bhi guzar jayega. Bohot bohot pyaar (I am very positive about life, I just wanted my report to be negative. This too shall pass. Lots of love),” he concluded his note.

On the work front, Aniruddh Dave is awaiting the release of his big Bollywood project Bell Bottom. The spy thriller also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta among others.