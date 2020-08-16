Animated series The Owl House features Disney’s first bisexual character

The Owl House airs on Disney Channel.

The Disney Channel animated series The Owl House will have the House of Mouse’s first lead bisexual character. Earlier, the creator of the series, Dana Terrace, had revealed this in a tweet.

She said, “In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”

She added in another tweet, “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew.”

The Owl House is about a teenage girl, Luz, who accidentally enters another world via a portal. The world is called the Boiling Isles that is made out of a Titan. While in the world, she makes friends with a witch called Eda the Owl Lady and a demon called King. Luz decides to apprentice under Eda to eventually become a witch and finds a sense of belonging in an unlikely place.

The series features voices of Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch among others.

The Owl House began airing on January 10, 2020.

