Anil Kapoor puts intelligence to the test in India Ke Top 1%. Watch teaser

Anil Kapoor is all set to headline the reality television show India Ke Top 1%. The show’s first promo was unveiled on Friday evening, ahead of its premiere on JioHotstar and Star Plus. Described in an official press release as a format designed to challenge conventional notions of intelligence, India Ke Top 1% promises a high-stakes battle of wit, logic, observation and quick decision-making.

The promo opens with a visibly frustrated Anil Kapoor walking out of yet another board meeting, saying he is mentally exhausted. He is then seen speaking to his assistant about how tired he has become of people flaunting degrees from prestigious institutions such as Harvard. “Inki degree ka kya main achar daalon? (What am I supposed to do with their degrees?)” he asks.