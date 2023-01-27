Anil Kapoor joins Farah Khan in Bigg Boss 16 house, leaves Archana Gautam blushing with his antics

With a few contestants left in the Bigg Boss 16 house, the reality show is nearing the finale. The drama, however, continues to escalate with each episode. In a new promo of the upcoming episode, Farah Khan gives a sweet surprise to the inmates when she welcomes Anil Kapoor into the house. The contestants who were in shock, are seen cheering for Anil and showers him with hugs.

Anil in seeing interacting with the contestants and having a blast with them. He instructs MC Stan to say Majnu bhai’s dialogue in ‘MC Stan style’. Anil then calls Archana Gautam ‘Archu’ and says, “Mujhpe shayari banao.” Archana says, “Bada ajeeb sa lag raha hai, dil dhak-dhak kar raha hai mera toh.” Anil then gives her an example, “Sher bolne se mai hu majboor kyunki samne hai Anil Kapoor.”

When Archana is trying to say a sher, Anil hugs her from behind and Archana is seen blushing. Colors TV wrote in the caption of the promo, “‘Husn Hai Suhana’ Jab Bigg Boss ke ghar mein Anil Kapoor ne di dastak, tab sab ka dil karne laga dhak dhak.”

Farah Khan has stepped into actor-host Salman Khan’s shoes for Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar. In one of the promos, Farah is seen losing her cool on Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar. She is heard saying, “If you don’t want to listen to me, I’ll walk out.” Tina again argues with her and Farah says, “This is why people have a problem. This attitude. Keep talking.”