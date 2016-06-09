Anil Kapoor dreams to make original TV shows

Bollywood actor-producer Anil Kapoor who introduced the Indian adaptation of the popular American TV 24 in 2013 said that 24 has been very educative for him. Bollywood actor-producer Anil Kapoor who introduced the Indian adaptation of the popular American TV 24 in 2013 said that 24 has been very educative for him.

Bollywood actor-producer Anil Kapoor, who introduced the Indian adaptation of the popular American TV 24 in 2013 and has acquired the rights of American TV series Modern Family and Prison Break, says he dreams of doing an original TV show.

“I am evolving everyday. I am learning everyday as an actor and a producer. 24 has been very educative for me. I dream to do something original which will travel all over the world,” Anil said on Wednesday (June 8) at the launch of the trailer of 24: Season 2″.

After acquiring the rights of Prison Break, Anil had said: “I always go with my gut feeling. I know people will like it. We will adapt it to suit Indian sensibilities. It’s one of my most favourite shows. I am truly excited.”

But as of now, he is focused on 24: Season 2, which will go on air on Colors from July 17 onwards.

Anil will return as Anti-Terrorism Squad agent Jai Singh Rathore in the espionage thriller, which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Surveen Chawla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikander, Harsh Chhaya, Neil Bhoopalam, Sapna Pabbi and Sudhanshu Pandey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App