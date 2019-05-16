Angry Game of Thrones fans want HBO to remake season 8 with ‘competent writers’

Game of Thrones fans are really angry. Many of them have signed a petition on Change.org urging HBO to remake the final season. The petition asks HBO to hire “competent writers” as David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven to be “woefully incompetent”.

The text of the petition reads, “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Game of Thrones is based on A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series by George RR Martin. The last book in the series, A Dance with Dragons released in 2011, the same year the show began to air.

The show eventually outpaced the books from season 6 onwards. Many have noticed the drop in quality of the writing in the show since then. George RR Martin had to reveal the larger plot points of how the story ends as per the contract he had signed with the network.

The seventh season of the show had 7 episodes instead of the show’s usual 10. And the final ongoing season has only 6 episodes. The finale airs in India on Monday morning.