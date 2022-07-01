Aneri Vajani says people will be sorry they underestimated her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Flower nahi, fire hu main’

For Aneri Vajani, the journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been as ‘enjoyable’ as it has been ‘painful’. Sharing that there’s not even one bit of her body that hasn’t been injured, the Anupamaa actor, however, is proud of herself as she completed all her tasks. She added that before flying to Cape Town, her mantra was ‘nahi hoga to abort kar lungi’. “But when I was on set, I just got motivated to do better. Seeing all my co-contestants do so well, and Rohit Shetty sir pushing us to our limits, I am amazed at myself,” Aneri told indianexpress.com.

Given the actor is quite petite, she confessed that not many people had many expectations of her. “Winning and losing is a different thing, I have managed to do all my tasks, and quite well. People will be shocked to see me on the show. Flower nahi fire hu main. I am proud of what I did, and people who thought I would fail, will message and apologise to me,” she added.

While the actor agrees that reality shows have now become an important part of an actor’s life, given she ‘cannot do things just for cameras’, it has been a mixed bag for her. KKK 12 was her first stint in a non-fiction space and she says it has been a new and very different experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri)

Coming back to fiction, Aneri Vajani has essayed quite realistic roles, and we wondered if she would be okay to play a TV bahu. “As an actor, I want to experience every emotion. When I get married, I know for a fact that I would be a typical bahu. So I think as an actor, I can pursue that side someday,” she said with a laugh, adding that she is happy that makers offer her strong roles.

Sharing that she gets bored very easily, she picks up only projects that can keep her excited. Talking about her recent cameo in Anupamaa, the actor said that while the part was just for two months, it got so much love that the producer extended it. “Mukku had an impact that not many characters manage to leave. I am so thankful I got a chance to play it as it helped so many women come forward and talk about marital rape, a topic that’s still shunned in our society. That was a victory for the role and the show that it shook people up, and also got women to open up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaswir Kaur (Jassi) (@jaswirkaur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

And while Aneri Vajani has opened up about being body shamed for being ‘too thin’, she said that her structure makes her more relatable for women out there. “When I am on screen expressing a certain emotion and experience, there are women who can say ‘hey that’s me’. If I had the perfect hourglass figure or was all muscle, I don’t think they would be able to relate to me. So it’s a pity that people still talk about body shapes because as actors, our job is to entertain and also make viewers relate to us.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is set to launch on July 2. Apart from Aneri, the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will also have Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Erika Packard, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande as contestants.