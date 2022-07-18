Aneri Vajani gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, says ‘overwhelmed with all the love’

Popular television actor Aneri Vajani got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Sunday. In the elimination stunt, the bottom three contestants (Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh and Shivangi Joshi) had to lie in a box filled with many reptiles and snakes. After unscrewing a few number cards, they had to memorise a code and then arrange the cards accordingly. While Faisu and Shivangi managed to complete the stunt, Aneri’s screw did not work properly, resulting in her eviction. However, host Rohit Shetty did laud her performance and called her quite brave.

Post her eviction, Aneri took to Instagram to share an emotional photo with Rohit. In the picture, she is seen giving him a hug as he taps her back encouragingly. The Anupamaa actor also thanked her fans as she wrote, “So overwhelmed with all the love 💕 Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!.”

Her co-contestants Jannat Zubair and Rajiv Adatia posted heart emojis in the comments section of the photo, while Nisha Rawal, Vandana Sajnani, and Deepak Wadhwa also sent her love. One of her fans commented, “I feel really sad to see you leave as you deserve more❤️❤️proud of you and your strong will power which never gives up🔥🔥you are a beautiful soul❤️.” Another follower wrote, “You are one of the best and mentally strong contestant in kkk12 😢😍👏🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri)

Earlier, talking about her performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Aneri Vajani told indianexpress.com that she was ‘amazed’ with her mental strength. She shared that before flying to Cape Town, her mantra was ‘nahi hoga to abort kar lungi’. “But when I was on set, I just got motivated to do better. Seeing all my co-contestants do so well, and Rohit Shetty sir pushing us to our limits, I am amazed at myself,” said Aneri, adding, “Winning and losing are different things but I am proud that I managed to complete all my stunts.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 now has Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande as contestants.