scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Aneri Vajani gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, says ‘overwhelmed with all the love’

Aneri Vajani became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show airs on Colors.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 18, 2022 9:20:28 pm
aneri vajani, khatron ke khiladi 12Aneri Vajani got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. (Photo: Aneri/Instagram)

Popular television actor Aneri Vajani got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Sunday. In the elimination stunt, the bottom three contestants (Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh and Shivangi Joshi) had to lie in a box filled with many reptiles and snakes. After unscrewing a few number cards, they had to memorise a code and then arrange the cards accordingly. While Faisu and Shivangi managed to complete the stunt, Aneri’s screw did not work properly, resulting in her eviction. However, host Rohit Shetty did laud her performance and called her quite brave.

Post her eviction, Aneri took to Instagram to share an emotional photo with Rohit. In the picture, she is seen giving him a hug as he taps her back encouragingly. The Anupamaa actor also thanked her fans as she wrote, “So overwhelmed with all the love 💕 Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!.”

Also Read |Aneri Vajani says people will be sorry they underestimated her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Flower nahi, fire hu main’

Her co-contestants Jannat Zubair and Rajiv Adatia posted heart emojis in the comments section of the photo, while Nisha Rawal, Vandana Sajnani, and Deepak Wadhwa also sent her love. One of her fans commented, “I feel really sad to see you leave as you deserve more❤️❤️proud of you and your strong will power which never gives up🔥🔥you are a beautiful soul❤️.” Another follower wrote, “You are one of the best and mentally strong contestant in kkk12 😢😍👏🏻.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri)

 

Earlier, talking about her performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Aneri Vajani told indianexpress.com that she was ‘amazed’ with her mental strength. She shared that before flying to Cape Town, her mantra was ‘nahi hoga to abort kar lungi’. “But when I was on set, I just got motivated to do better. Seeing all my co-contestants do so well, and Rohit Shetty sir pushing us to our limits, I am amazed at myself,” said Aneri, adding, “Winning and losing are different things but I am proud that I managed to complete all my stunts.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...Premium
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
Also Read |KKK 12 host Rohit Shetty signs off from Cape Town, is back to India. Cirkus star Ranveer Singh calls him ‘stud’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 now has Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande as contestants.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
From Aitraaz to The Sky Is Pink, 7 best performances of Priyanka Chopra
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement