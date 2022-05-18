Anek actor Andrea Kevichusa teaches Kapil Sharma Nagamese language, here’s the result

The makers of Anek recently introduced the film’s leading female lead Andrea Kevichusa, who hails from Nagaland. The actor will also be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anubhav Sinha. On the show, Archana Puran Singh will ask Andrea if she knows Kapil Sharma. In response, the actor said his show is one of the most popular show of the country. “Of course I know him! His show is the most famous show in India,” Andrea replied. A happy Kapil Sharma replied, “Dhanyavaad humari izzat rakhne ke liye (Thank you for the respect)”.

In a promo of the episode, Kapil is also seen hilariously explaining ‘bengan ka bharta’ to Andrea. By the end of the teaser, Andrea is seen trying to teach few Nagamese sentences to Kapil Sharma. However, the comedian-actor turns them into Punjabi, which leaves the audience in split.

On Wednesday, several celebrities such as Neena Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Patralekhaa and others introduced Andrea to the audience. Taapsee shared a stunning photo of the actor with a caption that read, “Diversity is beautiful ! Just like our country. Let’s welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films! Be kind everyone! Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland! Watch out for ‘Aido’ from #ANEK.” Anek marks Andrea’s Bollywood debut. The film also marks Ayushmann’s first collaboration with Anubhav Sinha.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann had previously said how Anek lies on the top of his clutter-breaking movies. “When we set out to make Anek, Anubhav (Sinha) sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians. We are so diverse, different and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? Anek intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me,” Ayushmann said.

The film is set to have a theatrical release on May 27.