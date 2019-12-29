Andrew Dunbar, body double for Alfie Allen on Game of Thrones, dies

Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on GOT, mourned Andrew Dunbar’s demise in his Instagram Story on Saturday. Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on GOT, mourned Andrew Dunbar’s demise in his Instagram Story on Saturday.

Andrew Dunbar, who served as the stand-in for actor Alfie Allen in “Game of Thrones”, has passed away. He was in his 30s.

Dunbar, also an extra on the hit HBO series, died suddenly at his home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve, reported The Wrap.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on GOT, mourned Dunbar’s demise in his Instagram Story on Saturday.

“Andrew Dunbar was an actor who was also a stand in as Theon on GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx,” Allen wrote.

The Ireland-based talent agency The Extras Dept issued a statement on Dunbar’s death.

“To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement. We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us.

“He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again,” the agency said in the statement.

Pamela Smyth, who oversaw crowd make-up on GOT, said Dunbar stood out in a room full of extras.

“Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on ‘Thrones’ Andrew always stood out. Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul he will be missed by all the GOT family,” Smyth said in a statement to Belfast Live.

Dunbar appeared on the final three seasons of the show, beginning with the season six’s epic episode Battle of the Bastards.

He also starred on Line of Duty, Derry Girls and SYFY’s Krypton.

